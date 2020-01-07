|
|
Nancy A. (Streeter) Ward, formally of East Longmeadow, 90, died peacefully surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in Westwood, MA.
Born in Orange, Ma, Nancy was the daughter of the late Herbert and Myrtle Streeter.
She was married to John Ward in 1956. They had one son, Christopher of Wrentham, MA.
Nancy graduated from Orange High School and then attended the University of Massachusetts from 1947-1951, graduating with a degree in education. During her college years, she was a member of CHI OMEGA Sorority.
Nancy began her teaching career in Seekonk and Beverly MA. From there, she moved to East Longmeadow with her husband John and was a teacher for 31 years.
Nancy was active in multiple area clubs including Learning in Later Life at Springfield College, The East Longmeadow Garden Club, and Springfield Museum activities.
Nancy enjoyed traveling, gardening, and taking pictures of her flowers and beautiful birds, reading and taking daily walks in the neighborhood. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren John and Michael. Some of their favorite times were spent in East Longmeadow on the Fourth of July and during vacations to Ogunquit, ME.
Nancy is survived by her loving son, Chris, his wife Mary and their sons, John of Brooklyn, NY, and Michael of Wrentham; her sister-in-law, Mariann Herk, of Orange; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband John Ward, sisters, Jeanette Moore, Janice Lee, and a brother, James Streeter.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's memory to; Springfield Museums online or by mail to 21 Edwards Street, Springfield, MA 01103 or to Old Colony Hospice 321 Manley St. West Bridgewater, MA 02379.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020