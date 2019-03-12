Nancy L. Merchant, 66, of Mechanic Street, died on Friday morning, March 8, 2019 at home following an illness with loved ones at her side.



Born in Malden on March 15, 1952, she was a daughter of Dorothy (Thompson) and step father, Francis Wilson and grew up in Worcester, graduating from North High School. Nancy then went on to earn a Bachelor's in computer programming from Central New England College.



Employed by Imperial Distributors in Auburn for a number of years for computer programming, she retired from there a few years ago. She previously had worked for Thomas McCaan , as well as Boise Cascade in Maine.



Nancy loved spending time with her grandchildren and listening to music. She was very artistic and loved drawing, as well as a trip to the casino.



Nancy is survived by a son, Darcy Merchant (Samantha) of Orange; daughters, Misty Gruszkowski (Walter) of Orange and Maureen Jobran of Webster; grandchildren, Tristen Merchant, Cameran Boyd, Brendan Gruszkowski, Lola Robideau, Zoe Robideau, Nyla Robdeau and Junior Robideau; brothers, Jim Merchant of MA, John Merchant of TX, Ronald Merchant of FL and Donald Merchant of MA.



There are no calling hours.



Friends and family are invited to celebrate Nancy's life on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2-5 p.m at 120 B, Oaklawn Avenue, Orange.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.



Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019