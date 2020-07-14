1/
Natalie E. (Belden) Rzasa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Natalie E. (Belden) Rzasa, 75, of Tully Road, died Friday evening, July 10, 2020 at home following an illness, with her loved ones at her side.

Born in Athol on October 27, 1944, she was a daughter of George and Margaret (Armitage) Belden and grew up in Athol, graduating from Athol High School in 1962.

On June 15, 1979, she married Robert Rzasa and they enjoyed 26 years together until his death in 2005.

Natalie had worked at the Tom McCaan Shoe Company, Duall Plastics and Ray Plastics.

A crafter in many forms, Natalie enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting and paper crafting among her favorites.

Natalie enjoyed the New England Patriots and NASCAR.

Survivors include her children, Michael Hughes of Keene, NH, Robert Hughes and his wife, Cynthia, of Athol, Pauline Hughes and her husband, Jamie Narkevicius, of Athol, Richard Hughes of Orange and Charles Rzasa and his wife, Martha, of Orange; her step children, Sharon Lynnof Waterbury, CT, Robert Rzasa and his wife, Laurie, of New Fairfield, CT, and Joseph Rzasa and his wife, Mary, of Brookfield, CT; grandchildren, Stephen Hughes, Jessica Tedford, Amelia Tedford, James Hughes, Robert Hughes, Jesse Hughes, Alex Rzasa, Parker Prue, Katie Rzasa, Danielle Rzasa and Joshua Rzasa; great grandchildren, Lucy Parker and Joseph Parker; a sister, Janet Thomas of Athol; a brother, Roland Belden of Ft. Collins, CO; and many nephews and nieces.

Besides her parents, Natalie was predeceased by a sister, Beverly Roberts, in 2001.

There are no calling hours.

Funeral services and interment in Tully Cemetery, Orange, will be private.

Donations in Natalie's memory are suggested to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Witty's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved