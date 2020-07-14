Natalie E. (Belden) Rzasa, 75, of Tully Road, died Friday evening, July 10, 2020 at home following an illness, with her loved ones at her side.
Born in Athol on October 27, 1944, she was a daughter of George and Margaret (Armitage) Belden and grew up in Athol, graduating from Athol High School in 1962.
On June 15, 1979, she married Robert Rzasa and they enjoyed 26 years together until his death in 2005.
Natalie had worked at the Tom McCaan Shoe Company, Duall Plastics and Ray Plastics.
A crafter in many forms, Natalie enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting and paper crafting among her favorites.
Natalie enjoyed the New England Patriots and NASCAR.
Survivors include her children, Michael Hughes of Keene, NH, Robert Hughes and his wife, Cynthia, of Athol, Pauline Hughes and her husband, Jamie Narkevicius, of Athol, Richard Hughes of Orange and Charles Rzasa and his wife, Martha, of Orange; her step children, Sharon Lynnof Waterbury, CT, Robert Rzasa and his wife, Laurie, of New Fairfield, CT, and Joseph Rzasa and his wife, Mary, of Brookfield, CT; grandchildren, Stephen Hughes, Jessica Tedford, Amelia Tedford, James Hughes, Robert Hughes, Jesse Hughes, Alex Rzasa, Parker Prue, Katie Rzasa, Danielle Rzasa and Joshua Rzasa; great grandchildren, Lucy Parker and Joseph Parker; a sister, Janet Thomas of Athol; a brother, Roland Belden of Ft. Collins, CO; and many nephews and nieces.
Besides her parents, Natalie was predeceased by a sister, Beverly Roberts, in 2001.
There are no calling hours.
Funeral services and interment in Tully Cemetery, Orange, will be private.
Donations in Natalie's memory are suggested to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the American Cancer Society
, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
