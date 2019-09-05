|
ATHOL- Ned B. Mackenzie passed away on August 31, 2019 at Umass Memorial in Worcester. He was born in Athol on March 7, 1959 to the late Walter & Arlene (Baxter) Mackenzie. He grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School. After graduation he served in the Air Force in England for four years. While in the service he learned how to drive Tractor Trailer Truck, he enjoyed it so much he made it his career. One of Ned's favorite pastimes was cooking, and he was so very good at it! His granddaughter Ella always made sure to wait up to eat with him when he got home, no matter what time it was. She enjoyed eating dinner with her "Poppy". It was their special time together. Ned very much enjoyed watching his son John race Motor cross. He loved spending time with his son at the track and they also enjoyed many weekends camping there. Ned enjoyed attending Horse Shows with his daughter & granddaughters. He spent a lot of time taking care of the horses with them. He loved it as much as they did. Ned is survived by his wife, Johnna (Hicks) Mackenzie, daughter; Beth, son; John, granddaughters, Ella and Mabel Mackenzie, who he adored. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Fisk & her husband Art as well as many nieces and nephews. Ned was predeceased by a brother, Scott Mackenzie. Services will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11AM at the North New Salem Congregational Church 60 Elm St. A gathering will be held at the church following the service. To leave an online condolence please visit www. [email protected] Fiske Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Rd. Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019