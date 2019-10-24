Home

Neil L. Hastings Obituary
Neil L. Hastings, 77, of Athol, died on Tuesday, October 22,2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester following an illness, with his loving family at his side.

Born in Athol on June 9, 1942, he was a son of the late Leroy F. and Gertrude (Johnson) Hastings and grew up in the Athol Area.

Neil graduated from the Provincetown High School in 1960.

On September 14, 1960, Neil enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on September 13, 1964.

Neil married Bonnie (Leicher) on November 13, 2001 and have enjoyed over 17 years of marriage.

Neil was a machinist and worked at places including Pratt & Whitney, Avco Lycoming, Adell's and retired from Rodney Hunt Co.

in 1997 after 28 years.

A hard working and family oriented man, Neil was good hearted and had a great sense of humor and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He enjoyed NASCAR, drag racing, hunting and fishing. Neil had been a member of the Athol-Orange Elks Lodge #1837, the Petersham Gun Club and the National Rifle Association.

Neil is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Hastings of Athol; a son, Marty Hastings and his wife, Karen, of Rowley; a daughter, Kristin Arce and her husband, Nelson, of Orange; grandchildren, Miguel Arce, Eric Arce and Martia Arce; a sister, Illene Brooks of Cape Cod; several nephews and nieces; and his beloved dogs, "Bindi" and "Brutus".

Besides his parents, Neil was predeceased by a brother, Ralph Hastings, and a sister, Judy Surface.

There are no calling hours.

Services and interment with military honors will be private at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019
