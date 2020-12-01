Norman Archie Duguay, a strong and peaceful man at the age of 85, has passed on Saturday evening, November 28, 2020 at home, surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Athol on December 21, 1934, he was the son of Archie E. and Hazel (Soucie) Duguay.
Norman enlisted in the United States Navy on August 14, 1952 and served aboard the USS Sabine during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on December 20, 1955.
On July 9, 1956, Norman married Marie L. (Duguay) and have enjoyed 64 years together while raising their three sons.
Norman was a Master Machinist and had worked for the American Tool Company in Fitchburg and the Rodney Hunt Company in Orange.
Norman was the foundation of the family and will be sadly missed.
A member of the VFW, Norman had also been a member of the former Athol-Orange Elks #1837 Lodge, as well as the Wheelerville Community Club in Orange.
Norman had a life long enjoyment of the casinos whether playing the slots or watching many shows. He also enjoyed going out to dinner, rides to the valley to pick up fresh vegetables, shopping and traveling.
Norman is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Marie L. Duguay of Athol; his sons, Brian Duguay and his wife, Teresa, of Chester, Virginia, Ricky Duguay of Orange, and Steven Duguay of Millville; grandchildren, Douglas Duguay and his wife, Megan, and their family, and David Duguay; a brother, Roger Duguay and his wife, Marian, of South Carolina; nephews, Roger Duguay of Three Rivers, Michael Duguay of Gardner and Jerry Duguay of Athol; as well as extended family in Canada.
There are no calling hours.
Services and interment at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon will be private.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM