Norman Joseph LeBreton Jr. age 71, of Battle Creek, Michigan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 surrounded by his family.



His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children: Tammy M. Figueroa and Norman J. LeBreton III of West Covina, CA, Jeffrey J. (Kristina Moellering) LeBreton of West Bloomfield, MI, Michael C. (Sarah) LeBreton and Jolene M. LeBreton of Battle Creek, MI; six grandchildren, Landen, Treven, and Jace LeBreton, Briana, Noah and Robert Figueroa; great-granddaughter Jade Figueroa; sisters: Joyce A. Nickett of San Robles, CA, Kathleen M. Dould of Athol MA, and Sheila J. Adams of Capistrano Beach, CA.; a host of devoted nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Roger, and his beloved wife Clairice.



Norm enjoyed science and technology. He spent a lot time researching, reading and staying up to date on the latest trends and breakthrough of technology. He loved sharing his memories and was often sought out for advice and wisdom. But most of all Norm enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will forever be remembered for his compassion, kindness and generosity.



Norm faithfully served two tours of duty in Vietnam with the United States Navy Amphibious Assault Forces. Norm's dedication to this country continued in his career working in Civil Service. He was a logistician working on various projects such as the Space Shuttle Program and the Rockwell B-1 Bomber. He was a Program Manager for the Defense Logistics Agency responsible for implementing a world class call center to support our warfighters. He focused on helping people with disabilities to overcome barriers of employment to support the call center, specifically with Peckham Industries. He earned multiple awards for his success, one being the Hammer Award presented by Vice President Al Gore. He retired with more than 35 years of dedicated service with the Department of Defense.



A special thank you to the staff of North Pointe Woods and Grace Hospice for the loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Farley Estes & Dowdle Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.



Please join Norm's family and friends for a visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 25th followed by a Celebration of Life Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. In lieu of flowers, donations and gifts in remembrance of Norm can be made to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com. Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary