Norman W. Carlson
Norman W. Carlson, 77, of 27 Neale Road, South Royalston, died peacefully Sunday morning, August 23, 2020 with his daughter at his side.

He was born in Gardner on January 30, 1943, son of the late Walter and Margaret E. (LeMote) Carlson and was a resident of South Royalston his entire life. He was a graduate of Athol high School.

Norman worked as a tool grinder for many years. He worked at Union Twist Drill and later worked for several years at Niagra Cutter in Athol until his retirement 16 years ago. An avid hunter and golfer, he was a member of the former Winchendon Golf Course and was a member of senior golf leagues.

He leaves two children, Michelle E. Thompson of Carrollton, OH and Norman W. Carlson, Jr. and his wife Madilyn of Baxley, GA; a grandson, Tyler L. Carlson and a sister, Virginia E. Wirzbicki and her husband Mike of Gardner.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon is directing arrangements.

www.stone-ladeau.com

Published in Athol Daily News on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
343 Central Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
978-297-0077
