O.J. (Williams) Sumner

O.J. (Williams) Sumner Obituary
O.J. (Williams) Sumner, 84, of East River Street, Colonial Acres, died on Thursday morning, November 28, 2019 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.

Born on August 19, 1935 in Leesville, Louisiana, she was a daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Hex) Williams and moved to Vermont at age 15, later coming to Massachusetts.

She was married to Tex Sumner, who died in 2017.

Employed by the N. D. Cass Company in Athol, she retired after many years of making toys.

O.J. was quite a seamstress and enjoyed sewing and quilt making as well as making pillows and clothing.

Survivors include her children, Joseph Sumner of Royalston, Christopher Sumner of North Hatfield, Dan Sumner of Orange, Charlie Sumner of New York, Susie Gray of Gardner and Rob Sumner of Greenfield; many grandchildren; as well as several great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and former husband, she was predeceased by a brother, James Williams.

A calling hour will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10- 11 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5th at 11 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home in Orange.

Interment will follow in South Cemetery, Orange.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019
