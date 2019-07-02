Athol - Patricia (Trish) A. (Knox) Baldwin, 63 of 742 Daniel Shays Hwy passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Trish was born on October 18, 1955 to Huguette (Charpentier) Knox in St-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada. She grew up in Canada and moved to Orange when she was eighteen years old. Trish worked as a secretary for the Warwick Community School for nineteen years until her retirement in 2018. She enjoyed going to the movies and out to eat with her friends. Trish is survived by her daughter Alison Baldwin of Monrovia, CA; brothers, Glen, Gary, and Murray Knox all of Canada; sisters, Nancy Katkin and Terrie Knox also of Canada and many nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours or services. To leave an online condolence please visit [email protected] Fiske -Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Rd. Orange is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on July 3, 2019