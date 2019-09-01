|
Patricia A. (Gleason) Murcell, 82, of Shelter Street, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Alliance Health at Baldwinville.
Born in Barton, Vermont on May 18, 1937, she was a daughter of Wallace C. and Bernice (Thibeault) Gleason and grew up in Barton, graduating from Barton Academy in 1956.
She moved to the Athol-Orange area in 1956.
Patricia was married to Richard B. Murcell Jr. for 38 years until his death on February 24, 1998.
Employed by the Slencil Company in Orange for 20 years, she retired in 1999.
Patricia enjoyed time with her family, camping, traveling, as well as playing cards.
Survivors include a son, Richard C. Murcell of Orange; daughters, Terry Brodeur and her husband, Rodney, of Gardner, Kathy Whitney and her husband, Glenn, of Phillipston, and Ann Leslie and her husband, Wil, of Gardner; eleven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; a sister, Mary Cook of Orange; and several nephews and nieces.
Besides her parents and husband, Patricia was predeceased by a grandson, Shaun Murcell, a sister, Priscilla Blakie, brothers, Theodore Gleason and Morris Gleason, and a daughter in law, Carla Murcell.
There are no calling hours.
There will be a celebration of life on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Saint Mary's Parish Hall, corner of West Myrtle and Cheney Streets, Orange, at 11:30 a.m.
Interment will be private in South Cemetery, Orange.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 2, 2019