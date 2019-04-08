Paul D. Gervais, 55, of Holtshire Road, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Athol Hospital following a medical emergency while riding his bike.



Born in Warwick, Rhode Island, he was a son of the late Joseph Donat Gervais and Mary A. (Geoghegan) Gervais and grew up there, spending summers in Green Hill. He graduated from Bishop Hendricken in 1982, and from Boston College in 1986 with a Bachelor's in Accounting and Business.



On July 29, 1996, he married Kelli (Bixby) and they have enjoyed over 22 years of marriage.



Paul first worked for State Street Bank and then later for Bank of America. Between these jobs, Paul would often say he was like the Isralites wandering in the desert, driving a cab, selling cars or biking across the country.



After leaving Bank of America, Paul went to work for Moduform, Hardigg Industries, and lastly at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, always working in finance and accounting positions.



A member of Saint Mary's Church in Orange, Paul was also a Eucharistic minister and a member of the finance committee.



Paul was active with the Mahar Travel Basketball League serving as a coach and on the Board.



An avid local sports fan, Paul had enjoyed golfing, walking in the woods with his dogs, going to the beach where he loved jumping in the waves as a hurricane passed through, but most of all, he loved biking and had many favorite routes to travel. Paul also enjoyed Sunday football and chili.



Paul is survived by his loving wife, Kelli Bixby Gervais of Orange; children, Kaitlin Scutari of Orange, Brittany Blackwood and her husband, Robbie, of Athol, Riley Gervais, serving in the United States Air Force and stationed in Alaska, and Quinn Gervais of Orange; grandchildren, Vittorio Scutari, Lucia Scutari and Rosa Scutari; a brother, Peter Gervais of Washington, D.C; a sister, Judith Gervais and her husband, Bob Luby, of Wisconsin; mothers in law, Polly Bixby and Karen Grzesik of Orange; father in law, Rodney Bixby of Mashpee; brother in law, Todd Bixby of Missouri; a niece, Blaize Gervais; nephews, Simon Gervais and Andrew Gervais; many cousins; and many beloved friends, family and co-workers.



There are no calling hours.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church, 19 Congress Street, Orange, with Fr. Shaun O'Connor officiating.



Interment in South Cemetery, will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Franklin County Regional Sheriff's Animal Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376 or to Saint Mary's Church, 19 Congress Street, Orange, MA 01364.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019