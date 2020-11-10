Paul D. Pace Sr., 73, of Yale Avenue, died early Saturday morning, November 7, 2020 at home with loved ones at his side following a battle with Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia, a rare inherited blood disease.
Paul was born in Tampa, Florida on January 4, 1947 to Helen (Rathburn)(Pace) White(died November 1993) and William Pace and went to school in Mississippi, California, and Athol and Orange, Massachusetts.
Paul worked for F.L. Castine's for 15 years, Duall Plastics for 12 years and Traver's Welding for 5 years. He later went to work at the Jolly Tavern at Lucky Lanes in Athol until he retired.
Paul was in the United States Naval Reserves, serving 2 years active duty aboard the USS Riley LPD #1 during the Vietnam Era.
Paul loved his family and friends, as well as fishing, camping, boating, reading his mom's Louis Lamore books, and his new favorite author was William Johnstone. Paul also loved John Wayne movies and has quite a collection thanks to his brother Tomy Pace.
Paul and his wife Gloria spent many nights dancing and having a good time at the former Silver Spur in Orange.
Paul is survived by his wife, Gloria M. (Hemingway) Pace; two biological sons, Paul D. Pace Jr. and Thomas J.A. Pace, and one daughter, Tina Marie Pace. He also leaves five step children, George Jolly Jr., Cindy Plumley, Lori Jolly, Christine Jolly and Teresa Jolly; 18 grandchildren, Tara Jean Pace, Brandon Williams, Devin Williams, Christopher Pace, Ronald Furr, Amanda Jolly, Kyle Jolly, Sarah Jolly, Chance Jolly, Scott Plumley Jr., Joshua Plumley, Gloria Jolly, Lawrence Kniskern, Moniqua Jolly, Shane Furtado Jr., Nikita Jolly Ball, Nickolas Dahl and Lisa Johnson; great grandchildren, Anneabell Jolly, Mia Jolly, Alivia Knight, Remington Brandon, Dillin Plumley, Evan Young, Zachary Young, Lexi Kniskern, Hunter Tedford, Ally Furtado, Byron Hennessey, Andrew Dahl and McKenna Dahl.
Paul is also survived by his brothers and sisters, John Pace (wife Faith died1/23/2020), Karen Williams and husband Richard of Oregon, Cindy Flores and husband Joseph, of Texas, Bonny Terry of Athol, Tomy Pace and his wife Sharon, of Winchendon and Tony White of Troy, New Hampshire; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Paul was predeceased by a grandson, Jacob D. Pace on October 1, 1999,and a sister Carol in 2019.
There are no calling hours.
Funeral services and interment in South Cemetery, Orange, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory are suggested to Cure HHT, P. O. Box 329, Monkton, MD 2111.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM