Paul H. Roberts, 77, of Daniel Shays Highway, Riverbend Woods, died at home on Friday, January 3, 2020 after a long illness of cancer.
Born in Winchester, MA on January 11, 1942, he was a son of the late John and Doris (Kenney) Roberts and graduated from Athol High School in 1959.
On August 31, 1961, Paul enlisted into the United States Navy and served in the Bay of Pigs Invasion. He was honorably discharged on August 30, 1965.
After leaving the Navy, Paul worked in Worcester and later went to work as a machinist at the Rodney Hunt Company in Orange until his retirement.
Paul loved the outdoors, hiking in the Quabbin, and climbing Mount Monadock. He also enjoyed cross country skiing.
He leaves two sisters, Susan Herk and Elizabeth Roberts, both of Orange; two nephews, Jeffrey Roberts and his wife, Ann, and John Roberts and his wife, Heather; and once niece, Suzanne Roberts.
Besides his parents, Paul was predeceased by a brother, David Roberts, a sister in law, Beverly Roberts, and a brother in law, William Herk.
There are no calling hours.
Interment will be private at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 6, 2020