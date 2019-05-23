Paul H. Waryas, 67, of East Main Street, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Healthcare Campus in Worcester after being stricken ill earlier at home.



Born in Montague on February 6, 1952, he was a son of Henry J. and Pauline C. (Garbiel) Waryas.



On January 24, 1974, Paul enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, serving during Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on January 18, 1977.



Paul has been with Diane Swan for 20 years.



Employed by Oxford Foods in South Deerfield for 31 years, he later went to work for Dunkin Donuts in Athol when Oxford closed and was still employed there.



A gentle and caring man, Paul enjoyed hiking, playing cards, walking his dogs, playing pool on Sundays, softball and taking care of his yard. Paul loved time with family and friends and every year put together a "Family Fun Day" with games he created. He also liked pink flamingos.



Survivors include his children, Jennifer Waryas, Alyssa Waryas and Tara Waryas all of Turners Falls, and Faline Waryas of Greenfield; grandchildren, Lily, Dylan, Bella, and Josh; a great grandson, Isaac; his long time companion, Diane Swan and her family of Orange; his friends at Dunkin's; and his beloved dogs, "Ozzy" and "Paws".



Besides his parents, Paul was predeceased by a son, Timothy Allen, a brother, Michael Waryas and his faithful companion and dog, "Canny".



Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 30th at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.



Interment with military honors will follow at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



Published in the Athol Daily News on May 24, 2019