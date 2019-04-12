Paul Pralinsky, 80 of 259 High St., Athol, died Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born in Montague, MA, on March 20, 1939, the son of the late Paul and the late Rhea (Tessier) Pralinsky.



Paul graduated from Athol High School with the Class of 1957. He started at the L. S. Starrett Company right out of high school, graduating from the apprentice toolmaker program in 1963. He worked his way up through his 47 years there, including working as a salesman, Foreman of the Tool Room, and ending as Special Projects Engineer. Paul started his lifelong hobby as a Ham Radio amateur at the age of 12 and made friends all over the world, with the call sign W1FZY.



He was predeceased by his loving wife, Barbara (Bennett) Pralinsky, in 2018, and his sister, Marcia (Pralinsky) Carey, in 2017.



He leaves one son, Scott Pralinsky of Athol; two daughters: Paula Pralinsky and her husband Bert Sawicki of Royalston, MA and Mary Keyser and her husband Mike of Reno, NV; two grandchildren: Rhea Sawicki and Stashu Sawicki; one sister: Eileen Donelan and her husband Frank of Northboro; two nephews: Gary Donelan (Paul's Godson) and his wife Patricia of Milford, Curtis Donelan and his wife Kimberly of S. Yarmouth; one son-in-law, Darren Shinn of Athol; and his beloved dog, Henry.



Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 17th at 11:45 am in the Gethsemane Cemetery, Daniel Shays Highway, Athol.



Calling Hours will be held Wednesday from 10:00 am - 11:30 am at the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange.



For more information or to sign our online guest book please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.



Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary