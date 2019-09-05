|
|
Pauline (Barry) (Phelps) Roberts, 85, of Russell Street, died Thursday morning, September 5, 2019 at Wingate of Springfield.
Born at home in Leverett on July 12, 1934, she was a daughter of Patrick J. and Clarice E. (Bingham) Barry and grew up in Leverett, graduating from Amherst High School in 1952.
Following high school, Pauline moved to Connecticut and worked for the G. Fox Company and The Hartford Insurance Company, later returning to Massachusetts and going to work at the Erving Paper Mill for 36 years, retiring in 1993.
Pauline was in her glory when entertaining or attending family gatherings and holidays and had much love for all of her children and grandchildren.
A knowledgeable cook, she whipped up great meals and did canning as well. Pauline also enjoyed knitting and flower gardening.
Pauline was also a very active church member.
Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Haskins and her companion, Mario Cardinale, of Springfield, and Harriet Green of East Wareham; grandchildren, Nathaniel Haskins and his wife, Kristin Seth Haskins and his companion, Sheila Gonzalez, Aimee Melanson and her husband, Bryan, Geoffrey Newton and his wife, Luciana, and Joshua Green and his companion, Maria Amaral; 14 great grandchildren; a brother Charles Barry of Florida; several nephews and nieces; and her beloved cat, "Duffee".
Besides her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her first husband, Raymond Phelps, and her second husband, William V. Roberts. She was also predeceased by a son in law, David Green, and a sister, Margaret Wehle.
Calling hours will be Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A funeral service will be held at Witty's Funeral Home in Orange on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery, North Leverett.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, orange, is directing the arrangements.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019