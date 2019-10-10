|
Pearl A. (Blanchard) (Romanowicz) Newell, 96 of Athol, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Heywood Hospital.
Pearl was born on January 24, 1923 to the late Adolph Blanchard and the late Catherine (Mallet) Blanchard.
She grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School. Her greatest joy and accomplishment in life was raising her six children. Pearl loved spending time with her family, whether it was going on outings in Boston for shopping or birthday fun, spending holidays together or playing cards, especially with her sisters and close childhood friends. Pearl was an avid golfer and a member of the Ellinwood Country Club. She loved golfing with her family and friend Kathy and was proud of her Hole in One on the 3rd hole! She was a member of Our Lady Immaculate Church.
Pearl is survived by her six children: James Romanowicz and his wife Eileen, Robert Romanowicz and his wife Marlene, David Romanowicz, Jeanne Cormier of Athol, Jane Cohen and her husband Jeffrey, Mary Tillotson and her husband David; twelve grandchildren: James Romanowicz, Karla Dalton, Laurie Bussmann, Kelly Rhoads, Gregory Romanowicz, Benjamin Romanowicz, Jessicer Spencer, Adam Cormier, Christopher Cohen, Michael Cohen, Holly Tillotson, Derek Tillotson: ten great grandchildren; two sisters: Glennes Blanchard, Jane Hicks, one sister-in-law: Mary Blanchard; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Major James Romanowicz, two sisters: Leada Blanchard, Catherine "Babe" Blanchard; one brother: Leo Blanchard.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady Immaculate Church, 192 School St., Athol. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. Calling hours will be private. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to church.
In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial donations in her name may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
