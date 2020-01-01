|
|
Peggy L. (Lavender) Kurby, 68, of Pequoig Avenue, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Born November 7, 1951 in Marlborough, New Hampshire, she was a daughter of the late Edward C. and Shirley A. (Warner) Lavender of Fitzwilliam, NH.
Peggy lived in Fitzwilliam, NH and attended Emerson School, graduated from Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey, NH, the Thompson School of Nursing in Brattleboro, VT, as well as cosmetology at Henri's School of Beauty. She always advanced herself with professional college classes.
Peggy was employed by Pete's Tire Barns, Inc. as an account payable manager in Orange, MA for 18 years. She had also worked in the records department at Fallon Clinic in Leominster, secretary to the principal of Athol High School (ARRSD), and at the Troy Mills in Troy, NH. Peggy was a former notary as well as a tax preparer for H&R Block.
Peggy was an avid reader of James Patterson's novels. She enjoyed ceramics, yard sales and flea markets, antiques, sewing, knitting, and quilting. Peggy loved summers in Wells, Maine with family and friends. Her favorite color was PURPLE and she collected seahorses. Peggy also enjoyed flower gardening, and was a fan of Disney, especially Mickey and Minnie.
Peggy leaves her loving husband, Alleyn "Chip" Kurby of Athol; a son, Peter Young and his wife, Tina Beauchemin of Athol; grandchildren, Natasha Beauchemin of Orange, Gary Beauchemin of Worcester, Krystal Campbell of Northfield, Brian Beauchemin and Samantha Beauchemin, both of South Carolina; 3 great grandchildren, Makayla Beauchemin of Orange, Alexa Beauchemin of Orange and Kayleigh Beauchemin of North Carolina; a sister, Linda Duffy of Fitzwilliam, NH; a brother, Robert Lavender of Athol. She thought very highly of her nephews and niece, David Duffy of Fitzwilliam, NH, Daniel Duffy of Ashburnham and Debra Duffy of Fitzwilliam, NH; and a great nephew, James Duffy, of Ashburnham; as well as her beagle of 9 years, "Lilly Lee".
Calling hours will be held on January 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Witty's Funral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, MA.
Interment in South Cemetery, Orange, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to the Franklin County "Walking Warriors" at https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY20NER?pg=entry&fr_id=96086
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020