Penny R. (Jones) Serrell, 71, formerly of Camp Road, died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Alliance for Health of Baldwinville.
Born in Montague on May 1, 1949, she was the daughter of Robert and June (Gonyer) Jones and grew up in Turners Falls, Greenfield and Orange, graduating from Ralph C. Mahar Regional School, class of 1967.
Penny married Alfred Serrell in 1974, who predeceased her. She later became the life partner of Edward Pollard and had enjoyed 38 years of companionship.
Penny worked at the former Lionden Club in Orange for many years as a waitress and bartender for Leo Hart
Penny enjoyed being the Sergeant At Arms with the Orange American Legion for many years.
A lover of flowers, Penny crafted many dried floral arrangements. She also loved cooking, reading, and arts and crafts.
Penny is survived by her loving life partner, Ed Pollard of Orange; her children, April Leonard of Merrimack, New Hampshire and Joseph Serrell of Wendell; grandchildren, Cooper Leonard, Zachary Serrell, Samantha Serrell, and Bianca Serrell.
Penny also leaves behind her siblings, Cinderella Sanders of Charlestown, New Hampshire, Robert Jones Jr. of Orlando, Florida, Katherine Vias of Royalton, Vermont, and Russell Jones of Columbus, Georgia; many nephews and nieces; and her dog, "Bear".
Besides her parents and former husband, Penny was predeceased by a sister, Rebecca Matteson, and brothers, Gary Jones and Stephen Jones.
There are no calling hours.
A funeral service will be held at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Megan Leary of the Orange Central Congregational Church officiating.
Interment will be in Erving Center Cemetery.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
