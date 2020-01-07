|
Peter D. Hubbard, 73, of Kelton Street, died Thursday, January 2. 2020 with loved ones around him.
Born in Gardner on October 7, 1946, he was a son of the late Hollis H. and Charlotte A. (Pierce) Hubbard
He married Beverly C. (Terrill) on March 1, 1968 and enjoyed 49 years of marriage until her death in 2017.
Pete had been employed by Erving Paper Mill most of his life before retiring.
A lover of all animals, Pete enjoyed visiting his childhood home in Warwick where he raised various farm animals. He enjoyed going on weekend horse and buggy rides with Beverly and their children through Greenfield and up to Vermont.
Pete loved attending fairs in the summer, especially the Guilford (Vermont) Fair to watch horse pulling. He also enjoyed country music and anything that involved horses.
Pete is survived by his children, Bonnie O'Leary (William) of Methuen, Kathy Smith (Michael) of Hatfield, Linda Wong of South Carolina, Tina Hubbard (Phil) of Orange and Holly Boisvert of Greenfield; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his siblings, Charlene Hallett (Doug) of Orange, James Hubbard (Romona) of Petersham, Nancy Hubbard of Greenfield, Jo-Anne Haley (Peter) of Templeton and John Hubbard (Deborah) of Idaho.
Calling hours will be held on January 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
There are no formal services.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020