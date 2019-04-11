Athol-Philip A. (Pal) Legare, 82, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare. Born in Worcester, MA on February 6, 1937 to Ray R. and Margaret G. (Peaslee) Legare, Philip grew up in Petersham, MA and attended Petersham High School. Following High School Philip enlisted in the United States Navy and served for four years. After his service with the Army, Philip was employed by the L.S. Starrett Company as a Truck Driver for over thirty-five years. Upon his retirement he enjoyed meeting his buddies at 4:00 a.m. to go fishing. Philip was a forty year member of the Petersham Lions Club and was awarded Lion of the Year in 1999. He was also a long time member of the Petersham Country Club. Shortly before it closed Pal got a hole-in-one on the eighth green. Philip and his wife, Bonita spent their winters in Fort Meyers, FL for many years. Philip leaves his son, Philip A. Legare Jr. of Athol, brothers; Sidney Legare and his wife Penny of Athol and Denis Legare and his wife Jeanine of Petersham, sister; Donna Bulger and her husband James of Vermont and several nieces and nephews. Philip was predeceased by his wife of thirty-five years, Bonita A. (Butler) Legare, his son, Leslie E. Legare, and a sister, June Burke. Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the Petersham Lions Club, John Jenkins Memorial Fund c/o Petersham Lions Treasurer Deb Bachrach P.O. Box 457 Petersham, MA 01366. To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com Mack Family Funeral Home, Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel 110 New Athol Rd. Orange is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary