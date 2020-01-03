|
|
Philip J. Esteves, 36, of Marble Street, died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 after being stricken ill.
Born in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, he was a son of Luis F. and Joni L. (Wing) Esteves and grew up in Massachusetts, first living in Turners Falls and later moving to Colrain. He graduated from Mohawk Regional School in 2001.
Philip served in the United States Army as a sharpshooter in Iraq from November 13, 2001 until his honorable discharge on March 1, 2005.
Philip was married to Jessica (Lucier).
Employed by Ocean Job Lots in Athol, he had previously done masonry and factory work, as well as a truck driver for Webster Trucking.
Philip enjoyed painting and crafting and was computer savvy and loved making videos and editing them.
Survivors include his wife, Jessica Esteves; daughters, Beliah Esteves and Lilith Esteves; his parents, Luis and Joni Esteves of Colrain; a sister, Andrea Esteves Towler of Vermont.
There are no calling hours.
Services will be held at a later date and time.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020