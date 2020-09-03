1/
Phyllis C. (Fisher) Hurt
Pyhllis C. (Fisher) Hurt, 95, of Putnam Street, died on Tuesday afternoon, September 1, 2020 at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Healthcare Campus in Worcester.

Born in East Templeton on April 9, 1925, she was a daughter of Ceylon and Ruth (Parker) Fisher.

Phyllis married William P. Hurt on May 4, 1946 and they enjoyed just over 55 years of marriage until his death on August 4, 2001.

Before having children, Phyllis worked at Union Twist Drill in Athol and the Rivet-O Company in Orange. After raising her children, she worked in the cafeteria at Butterfield School in Orange, retiring after 20 years.

Phyllis enjoyed roller dancing, where she met her husband. Family was the foundation of Phyllis' life and enjoyed doing various things with them, such as camping, trips to York and Ogunquit, Maine, or simply baking, gardening and shopping. She loved Christmas and every year would transform her home into a magical holiday extravaganza with all her decorations placed with great detail.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Mark Hurt and Wendy Labonte and her husband, Butch/Gerry, all of Orange;

Four grandchildren, Jennifer Hurt and Jamie Hurt, both of North Carolina, and Andrew Labonte (Shana) of Connecticut and Ryan Labonte (Mallory) of East Longmeadow; ten great grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.

Beside her parents and husband, Phyllis was predeceased by sisters and their husbands, Margaret Hayden (Arthur) and Mildred Newton (Allen), as well as an infant granddaughter, Alicia Labonte.

There are no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held in South Cemetery, 585 South Main Street, Orange, on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.

Donations are suggested to the donor's choice in Phyllis' memory.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM

Published in Athol Daily News on Sep. 3, 2020.
