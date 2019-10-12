|
Priscilla F. (Ware) Gamache, 91, of Rogers Avenue, died Friday afternoon, October 11, 2019 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.
Born in Athol on July 29, 1928, she was a daughter of Lesly and Lillian (Venette) Ware.
Priscilla was married to Roland Gamache, who predeceased her in 1995.
An assembler at the L. S. Starrett Company in Athol, Priscilla worked there for 22 years before retiring.
Priscilla was a New England Patriots fan and also enjoyed playing cards and traveling.
She is survived by her children, Raymond Gamache and his wife, Carla, of Flagstaff, AZ, Roland Gamache Jr. and his wife, Barbara, and Paul Gamache, both of Athol, Robert Gamache and his wife, Patti, of Barre and Karen Gamache-Rouleau and her companion, Michael Richards, of Athol; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; her siblings, Martha Patterson and Gloria Morris, both of Athol, and Lesly Ware of Texas.
Besides her parents and husband, Priscilla was also predeceased by a son, Lawrence Gamache, in 1976, as well as a grandson, Ryan.
There are no calling hours or services and interment in South Cemetery, Orange, will be private as Priscilla had pre-arranged.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 14, 2019