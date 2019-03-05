Priscilla G. (Valley) Parsons, 83, of Riverbend Woods, died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at home following an illness, with her loving family at her side.



Born in Barton, Vermont on October 26, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Leon and Geneva (Sheltra) Valley.



On February 22, 1964, Priscilla married Gerald Parsons, and they have enjoyed over 54 years of marriage and raising their family until his passing on September 20, 2018



Employed by Athol Hospital for many years in the cafeteria, Priscilla retired in 1983.



A member of Saint Mary's Church in Orange, she also had been a Den Mother for Cub Scouts.



A loving wife, mother and grandmother, family meant the world to Priscilla. She had enjoyed playing cards, especially solitaire, as well as bingo, family gatherings and going to Vermont in the summer.



Priscilla is survived by her children, sons, Douglas Parsons(Joni) of Montague and Gerald Parsons Jr. (Karen) of Orange; daughters, Pamela Bellar of Orange and Dawn Parsons of Athol ; grandchildren, Michael Parsons of Belchertown, Adam Bellar (Nikki) of Rhode Island, Rose Parsons of Athol, Tina Parsons of Athol, Ashley Bellar of Ashburnham and Paige Parsons of Turners Falls; great grandchildren, Ava, Emilie, Riley, Addalyn and Jordan ; siblings, Edgar Valley of Barton, VT, David Valley of Irasburg, VT, Rachael Saulman of Barton, VT, Madalyn Krohn of Hudson, FL, and Maurice Valley and his wife, Ellen, of Barton, VT; sisters in law Hilda Valley of Hooksett, NH and Nancy Valley of Barton, VT



Besides her parents and husband, Priscilla was predeceased by a sister, Lorraine Bushey, brothers, Norman Valley, Richard Valley, Francis Valley, and Ernest Valley, a sister in law, Sandra Valley, and a brother in law, Jerry Krohn



There are no calling hours.



A graveside service will be held on June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. in South Cemetery, 585 South Main Street, Orange, with Fr. Shaun O'Connor of Saint Mary's Church of Orange officiating.



A celebration of life immediately afterwards at Wheelerville Community Club, 698 East Main Street, Orange.



In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Saint Mary's Endowment Fund, 19 Congress Street, Orange, MA 01364.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary