Ralph L. Chiasson, "Boomer" to his friends, died on October 2 in Manchester NH of natural causes. Ralph was born in Athol on May 7, 1944.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Betty of Derry, NH, his daughter Amy (also of Derry) and her husband Richard, his sons Allan and Gary of Nashville, TN, and their wives Janna and Patricia. Ralph had six grandchildren - Alyssa, Alexandra, Alex, Samantha, Elliott, and Lydia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Elizabeth Chiasson of Orange, MA, and had three siblings, Peter, Ronald, and Ann.
Ralph was a 1962 graduate of Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School, and celebrated nearly 55 years of marriage with Betty. He lived in Orange, MA, Newark, NY, Milton Mills, NH, Kennebunkport, ME, Houston, AL, and Derry, NH before his passing. Ralph was known to be quick with a joke, and he enjoyed fishing, although his family always wondered why, because he never caught any.
The family will have a private memorial service for Ralph in the summer of 2020 at an undetermined date.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019