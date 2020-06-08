Ralph P. Giggey
Ralph P. Giggey, 88, of Orange and formerly of Fay Road in New Salem, passed away overnight Friday, June 5, 2020 at Athol Hospital, from complications related to a stroke.

Ralph leaves behind his three children, Patricia Hackett, Robert Giggey, and James Giggey; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; two nieces, and many friends.

Ralph was a beloved father, grandfather, and friend who will be sorely missed.

Ralph was born on September 29, 1931, and grew up in Maine with his family until relocating to Massachusetts with a group of friends. He settled down and built a family in New Salem with his wife Priscilla (Russ), who predeceased him. Together they had owned the package store on Daniel Shay's Highway.

Ralph was an avid worker, working until he was 72. He worked in various construction jobs, along with owning his own trucking business, and even when he was not working he enjoyed gardening, and automotive maintenance.

Most of all, Ralph will be remembered for his strong, proud demeanor, and for his love and dedication to his family.

SERVICES ARE AS FOLLOWS AND FACE MASKS AND DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED:

Calling hour will be held Thursday, June 10, 2020 from 12- 12:45 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.

A graveside service will be held in on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. in South Cemetery, 585 South Main Street, Orange, with Fr. Shaun O'Connor of St. Mary's Church in Orange officiating.

Flowers may be sent or donations in Ralph's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

Wity's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

WWW.WITTYFUENRALHOME.COM

Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
