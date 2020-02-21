|
Ralph Prentice Dawson, the World's Best Husband, Dad, Papa, and Great-Grandfather (as determined by an unbiased vote of his family members), died Thursday, February 20, 2020, surrounded by the family and friends who loved him so. Son of the late Prentice Wilbur and Doris Emma (Drury) Dawson, Ralph was born on May 10, 1936, leaving the world forever better with his love and laughter. He led a rich life, graduating in 1954 from Athol High School and serving in the Army from 1954 to 1962 (sometimes questionably exchanging American cigarettes for bottles of "cheap" French wine). After leaving the Army, Ralph worked for New England Telephone for 35 years as a lineman and installation repair man. When he wasn't working, he was . . . working; his many endeavors included the President of the Lion's Club, actively volunteering in eyeglass drives and proudly chairing years of Fourth of July community festivities; Campfire Girls "Father of the Year"; visitor and handyman to many in town, and during his annual cross-country trips with Gloria; airport chauffeur for anyone who asked; and spending days on the water fishing.
During his 83 years, he provided love, guidance, candy, and jokes told in great detail, to his wife of 62 years, Gloria J. (Parent) Dawson; five children and their spouses, Bonnie Tirrell, Lori and Mark Ellis, Becky Dawson-Marble and Stuart Marble, Dan and Shanta Dawson, and Tim Dawson and Malaika Ross; ten grandbrats, Courtney, Nichole, John, Chelsea, Meredith, Keanan, Danielle, Ariana, Hannah, and Cami; 15 great-grands; sister, Loyce Taylor. His brother, Roy Dawson, and sister, Joann Desrosiers, left this world before him in order to make sure heaven gets NESN - we've been assured it does.
Calling hours will be held Monday, February 24th at the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange, MA from 11:30am-1:00pm. A memorial service will immediately follow at 1:00pm.
Due to a severe health issue, please refrain from wearing scents or sending flowers.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Gloria's care facility, the Inn at Deerfield, PO Box 87, Deerfield NH 03037 to benefit patients in memory care.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 22, 2020