Randall G. Blackmer
Randall G. Blackmer passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020, after a long life devoted to his family and community. He was a kind and generous man who always gave more than was expected of him. He quietly made friends wherever he went. He was a good man and will be greatly missed.

Born in 1930 to John and Blanche Blackmer, Randall grew up on the family farm in North Orange, Massachusetts. He attended Orange High School, playing right tackle on the football team and earning the Rensselaer Medal for Excellence in Mathematics and Science. He earned a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Massachusetts and a Master's degree from the University of Delaware. While at UMass, he interviewed with a recruiter from DuPont, got a job in the Design Division, and moved to Wilmington in 1952. He spent his entire career with DuPont. In 1955, he married Miriam Corless; the two were devoted to each other for the rest of their lives.

As a youth in Massachusetts, Randall was active in the Grange. In Wilmington, he joined the Y's Men at the Washington Street YMCA. After he married and settled into the community in North Wilmington and later in Hockessin, he was active in many civic organizations. A long-time member of Hillcrest-Bellefonte United Methodist Church, he served in many administrative capacities. He also gave freely of his engineering design expertise, including design of the ramps at the front and side entrances of the church building. His favorite project, though, was the family home in Hockessin, which he designed himself after his grandfather's house in Massachusetts. Always the farmer, he spent much of his free time tending his garden and puttering around with his tractor and mowers.

Randall was predeceased by his beloved wife Miriam, his brother Wesley, and his sister Martha. He is survived by daughter Kathryn and husband Edward, daughter Gale, granddaughter Carol and husband Cart, granddaughter Colleen and husband Ian, and sister-in-law Nancy.

Funeral service will be private.

Memorial donations in Randall's honor can be made to Hillcrest-Bellefonte United Methodist Church, 400 Hillcrest Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19809.

Published in Athol Daily News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
