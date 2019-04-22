Home

Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
Randy A. Jones

Randy A. Jones Obituary
Randy A. Jones, 60, of Winchester Road, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Healthcare Campus in Worcester.

Born in Athol on August 31, 1958, he was the oldest of six children of Lawrence O. and Lorraine (Costa) Jones and graduated from Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in 1977.

Randy was married to Susan L (Hall), who predeceased him February 22, 2002.

Randy was employed in construction for himself all of his working career and spent most of his life in Athol.

An avid fisherman, Randy also was a big kid at heart and loved time with his nephews and nieces and having large family BBQ's where everyone enjoyed themselves. He also enjoyed shooting pool.

Material wealth wasn't important to Randy, but rather enjoying life, family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Randy will be sadly missed by his siblings, Terri Lee Wade of Port Charlotte, Florida, William Oren Jones of Athol, Lawrence Oren Jones Jr. of Wordsboro, Vermont, Timothy John Jones of Athol, and David Darin Jones of Irvine, California; and many nephews and nieces.

There are no calling hours.

A celebration of life will be held later at a date and time to be announced.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019
