Raymond William Hamel, 25, of Crescent Street and formerly of Orange, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 while visiting Cape Cod.
Born in Lowell on December 16, 1993, he was a son of Leo Hamel III and Brenda (Jennings) and grew up in the Athol- Orange area and graduated from Athol High School. He was an All Star athlete in school.
Raymond has worked the past 5 years as a professional painter and did subcontracting for Raymour and Flannigan .
Loved by everyone and the rock of his family, Raymond was a generous soul and had helped the homeless. His hugs brought comfort and love to everyone.
Raymond had traveled the 50 states but the most important thing was being a good dad to his sons.
Raymond his survived by his parents, Brenda Hamel Bartlett (Steven) of Athol and Leo Hamel III of New Durham, NH; sons, Jayden Chiasson and Asher Hamel; his fiancee, Elizabeth Zewiey of Athol; siblings, James Jennings of Athol, Leo Hamel IV of New Hampshire, William Hamel of Concord, NH, Keith Hamel of Gardner, Kerry Dougherty of Dracut, Crystal McCaffrey of New Hampshire, Tasha Jennings of Athol and Meaghan Hamel of Northampton; he was a great uncle to many nephews and nieces; his maternal grandparents, Susan and William Rivers of Lowell; his paternal grandparents, Mary Wyman of Tewksbury and Leo Hamel Jr. of Billerica; as well as many aunts and uncles.
Calling hours will be held on August 18, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange. Please dress casually and in bright clothes to celebrate his life and not mourn his passing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church, 19 Congress Street, Orange, with Fr. Shaun O'Connor officiating.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 12, 2019