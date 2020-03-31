|
|
Rebecca J. "Becky"(Parent) White, 61, of Holtshire Road, died early Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after being stricken ill the day before.
Born in Skowhegan, Maine on August 5, 1958, she was a daughter of Wilfred P. and Theresa "Terry" (Warren) Parent and grew up in Maine, moving to Massachusetts during her teens.
In 1983, she married Mark White and they have enjoyed 36 years of marriage.
A customer service representative for Fallon Health for 12 years, she previously had worked for the Small Business Bureau.
A certified SHINE counselor, Becky volunteered at the Orange Senior Center helping elders with fuel assistance, health care and housing.
Becky was President of the Eagle Riders Club 4545 and loved motorcycles.
An accomplished crafter, Becky made stained glass, did stone polishing and made custom jewelry.
Becky is survived by her husband, Mark White of Orange; a son, Jimi Cowdrey and his wife, Allison, of Northboro; daughter, Jamy Lynn White Costello of Medford; grandchildren, Michael Cowdrey, Matthew Cowdrey, and Rachel Costello; sisters, Vicki Eldridge of Hudson, Bonnie Gomez of Athol, and Pauline Hureau of Hudson.
Becky was predeceased by her parents.
There are no calling hours.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020