ATHOL - Rena M (Jennings) Savoy, 76 of 91 Kelton St., Athol, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Bay State Medical Center, Springfield, MA. She was born in Keene, NH, on March 10, 1943, the daughter of the late Ernest and the late Eleanor (Huff) Jennings. She attended Athol Schools up until her graduation in 1960. She then attended one year of nursing at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital before marrying her high school sweetheart. Rena was happiest helping others, whether it was family, friends or people she interacted with professionally starting with her work with Athol pediatrician Dr. Karl Boll in the 1970s and continuing until her retirement from the CT Valley Oral Surgery Group where she served as manager of the Amherst office. She was a member of the St. John's Episcopal Church where she was a Lay Eucharistic Minister, served on the parish vestry, volunteered at the gift shop and was a member of the choir. She was the first female president of the Orange Lions Club and she enjoyed time spent with family and friends, crocheting prayer shawls for oncology patients, and knitting hats and socks for homeless veterans. Always a lover of the beauty of this world Rena enjoyed camping, and became an avid and expert cross country skier in her forties. She continued to enjoy her winters in the woods until her last year and biked over 750 miles the summer of her 75th birthday. She leaves her husband; Herman Savoy, two daughters; Kim Russo and her husband Anthony of Wallingford, CT and Lisa Grandville and her husband Albert of Parkland, FL, and one son; David Savoy and his wife Kristie of Herford, CT, grandchildren; Angelique Savoy, Emily Russo, Tavis Savoy, Dominic Russo, Gabriella Grandville, Naomi Grandville, one great grandchild; Thomas Savoy, one brother; Ernest Jennings of Colorado Springs, CO, one sister; Mary Martin of Shrewsbury,several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10am in the St. John's Episcopal Church, 15 Park Avenue, Athol. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery. A reception will follow at St. John's Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. John's Church, Dana Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or D'Amour Cancer Treatment Center at Baystate Hospital 3350 Main St. Springfield, MA 01199. Published in the Athol Daily News on July 20, 2019