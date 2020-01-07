|
Richard A. Caouette, 78, of Petersham, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
Born in Athol on April 18, 1941, he was a son of Rita (Mallet) and Charles Caouette.
Richard graduated from Athol High School in 1959 and served in the United States Army during the early 1960's.
Richard married Doris (Russell) in 1966, and they resided in Petersham for their 53 years together.
Richard worked at the L. S. Starrett Company for 30 years, until his retirement in 2007. He previously worked for the Athol Daily News and a printing company in Gardner.
He was a communicant at St. Peter's Church in Petersham, where he received recognition for serving over 50 years as an alter server.
Richard was a long-time member of the Athol Knights of Columbus, and also a member of the Petersham Crime Watch Team.
Besides his wife, survivors include daughters, Dawn Caouette and Diona Laford and her husband, Robert, all of Petersham; a brother, Roger Caouette of Northampton; and several nephews and nieces.
Richard was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Irene Oczkowski.
There are no calling hours.
A committal service with military honors will be held on January 17, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111, Glenallen Street, Winchendon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Peter's Building Fund, 18 North Street, Petersham, MA 01366.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020