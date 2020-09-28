Richard "Rick" Allen Jess Sr., 60, of East Road, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Athol Hospital after being stricken ill earlier at home.
Born in Fitchburg on August 17, 1960, he was the son of Richard and June (Dame) Jess.
Rick leaves his wife of 43 years, Tina (Boudreau) Jess of Orange; his children, Richard Allen Jess Jr. and his wife, Jessica, and William Jess and his wife, Allyshya, all of Winchendon, and Kristen Archambault and her husband, Ross, of Orange; grandchildren, Alexander Jess, Chole Jess, Bryce Archambault, Ellyana Jess, Landon Archambault, Cody Jess, and Bentley Jess; his mother, June Jess of Athol; and many good friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Richard Jess.
Rick served in the Army National Guard for five years, from 1978-1983 before his honorable discharge.
Rick had worked as a strategic account manager for M. Holland in Chicago, as well as being the owner of Rick's Firearm Training.
Rick was a true family man and enjoyed time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, playing pool, hunting, shooting guns, riding his Harley, watching sports, traveling to his home in Florida, cooking, and fixing his antique Corvette.
Rick was a member of the Athol Eagles, member and Past President of Rolling Thunder, member of Athol and Orange American Legions, Past Exalted Ruler of the former Athol-Orange Elks Lodge #1837, member of the Moose Club in Florida, member of the Lithuanian Club in Athol and served as captain of the APA (American Pool Players Association)
FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED FOR:
Calling hours will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange. Guests are asked to pay their respects and exit the home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
