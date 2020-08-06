Richard A. Robinson Jr., 69, of Red Brook Lane, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Baystate Medical center in Springfield.
Born in Athol on July 11, 1951, he was the son of the late Barbara (Berry) and Richard A. Robinson Sr., and step son of Nelson Lewis.
Richard graduated from Narragansett Regional School in Templeton.
Richard served in the United States Army, enlisting on July 16, 1974 and served during the Vietnam era. He was honorably discharged on June 24, 1980 after obtaining the rank of Sergeant. He then served in the Army National Guard until December 18, 1983.
An outdoorsman, Richard enjoyed camping, hiking, exploring along the Mohawk Trail or just sitting outside enjoying the nice weather. Richard also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially cooking a huge Thanksgiving dinner for his son and friends every year. He also loved his sports- the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox, being his favorites.
Richard's favorite hobby was collecting clocks.
Survivors include his daughter, Brandi Robinson of Ohio; his son, Jarod Robinson of Orange; sisters, Barbara Choquette of Kentucky, Judy Nye (John) of Athol, and Kim Thompson (Ronnie) of Royalston; a brother, Greg Lewis (Andrea) of Texas; step siblings, Helen Hambro, Andrea McGinty, and Frank Lewis, all of Florida; several aunts and uncles, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife, Deborah (LaMarche) Robinson, sisters, Lorraine B. (Robinson) Phillips, Karen A. Robinson, and Donna M. Lewis, as well as a brother, Gene R. Robinson.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held on August 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gethsemane Cemetery, corner of Daniel Shays Highway and Fielding Way, Athol.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM