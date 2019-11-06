|
Richard Andrew Freeman, 78, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 28th 2019. Richard was born on April 6th 1941, son of the late Clarence and Lillian (LeMay) Freeman of Old Dana Rd. Barre. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Annette (Jackson) Freeman originally from Tennessee and his son Michael R. Freeman and his wife Cynthia from Jefferson, his daughters Lynette A. LeFrancois and her husband Robert from Sutton, and Jennifer Pierce and her husband, John of Athol; and his nine grandchildren Annie, Renee, Hunter, Angelica, Justice, Journey, Nicholas, Tammy and Christopher and four great grandchildren Ariana, Emily, Owen and Matthew. He also leaves behind his brother Albert C. Freeman from Barre and his brother Edmund Decoteau and his wife Jean from North Brookfield.
Richard was born in Barre and lived there all of his life. He graduated from Barre H.S. and also continued his education by earning many Certifications during his career. He worked as a Machinist until the age of 76 when he retired. His career started at Crompton and Knowles, to Cincinnati Milacron where he worked as a Supervisor, to Ranor, Inc. where he worked for 25 years. He worked on military projects for submarines.
During his time at Cincinnati Milacron his son Michael and brother in law Arnold worked there as well and they would drive to work together. He also found time to give something back to his loved town of Barre by serving on the Planning Board.
In his young years as a father he worked full time as a Machinist and also worked for Eli Silverman, a New York City advertising agent, taking care of his Barre retreat. He also spent time in the Army and 6 years in the Army National Guard as a vehicle mechanic. He loved to fish and hunt and walk in the woods and go out on his boat.
Richard enjoyed going to church suppers with his wife, Annette and playing cards with their friends. Richard loved to garden and was named Grampa Bean by his older grandchildren. He was Papa to his younger grandchildren. He loved tractor pulls and attending fairs. He loved bluegrass music and attended bluegrass festivals with his son, Michael. He attended many Waters Farm Days in Sutton with his daughter, Lynette and grandchildren, Annie and Renee when they were little. He continued the tradition of going to Waters Farm with his daughter, Lynette and grandchildren, Hunter and Angelica. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Jennifer and her four kids Hunter, Angelica, Justice, and Journey. He was truly a kind-hearted man and made friends wherever he went. He was a great father, husband to Annette, and a grandfather which he really enjoyed. He loved hanging out with his little buddy Hunter. He will be missed dearly.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday November 19th at 5:00 pm at Holden Chapel, 279 Reservoir Street Holden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Richard A. Freeman to the at donatenow.heart.org/ or the Massachusetts Audubon Society at www.massaudubon.org/donate. Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019