1/1
Richard E. Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Nelson, 89 of Phillipston passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at UMass Medical Center, Worcester.

Richard was born on July 13, 1931 in Orange, MA, to the late Ralph E. Nelson and the late Ethel (Barney) Nelson. He lived in Orange until 1944 when he moved to the farm in Phillipston.

He ran the Nelson Poultry Farm for 32 years. After taking care of his parents, he worked for T.D.C. for a little over 21 years. Dick was a great advocate of the mentally challenged and was well loved by his clients. He won 2 state wide awards for excellence. Dick loved collies, owning at least 9 over 50+ years. He always said he was blessed to have had two great careers. He loved farming on the "hill" and found working at T.D.C. so satisfying and was given so much love and respect by all.

He leaves behind two nieces: Kathleen Sensel, Cynthia Rose; one nephew: Thomas Nelson; as well as many grand nieces and nephews; many close friends and the "T.D.C. Crew".

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother Ralph, sister-in-law Louise and best friend Fran Clark, as well as his beloved step-mother Elizabeth who he referred to as his second Mom.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11a.m. in Lower Cemetery, Phillipstion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dick's name may be made to: Collie Rescue League of New England, P.O. Box 3689, Cranston, RI 02910-0689.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfmaiyfh.com

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mack Family Funeral Homes Fiske Murphy & Mack Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved