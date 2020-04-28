|
Richard F Torstensen, 68, of Orange passed away on Tuesday, April 22, 2020 after battling a long illness.
Born on October 12, 1951 in Athol, MA, the son of the late Ralph H. and Charlotte (Keay) Torstensen.
Richard grew up in Orange, attending schools in Orange, later transferring to the Greenfield Technical School where he studied carpentry and metal working.
He enlisted in the Army in August 1969, and was honorably discharged in February of 1972. While in the Army he studied welding and became a certified welder.
He then went on to continue using his welding skills working for Cianbro in Portland, ME and was active in the construction of the Yankee Nuclear Power Plant. He also worked for East Coast Steel and McQuire & Jones (also in ME), steel working with his son on bridges and highways though-out Maine. He later went to work for the City Center Mall in Portland, ME.
Upon his return to the Orange area he worked as a carpenter in Boston installing large glass panels, which included the Fox 25 News building. He also worked at the L.S. Starrett Co in the band saw division & metal fabrication.
Richard retired when his health began to decline, but kept himself busy working on his jeeps and raising his daughter. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
Richard is survived by his partner and caregiver Rae Lynn Higginson, their daughter Misty Dawn Higginson (of Orange), his son David Torstensen and four grandchildren: Deklen, Dawson, Elizabeth, and Brook Lynn (of Kennebunk, ME). Three Sisters: Mary Zwicker, Electa Keay (both of Orange), and Katrina Cass (Winchendon). Additionally he leaves behind many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Anyone who wishes to donate towards funeral expenses please send to: Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, MA 01364.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020