Richard F. Euvrard passed peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born December 10, 1931, and was the son of the late Albert and Lena Euvrard of Athol.
He grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School in 1950. He joined the Army, with his twin brother Albert (Bert), and was stationed in France during the Korean Conflict serving from 1952 until 1954. He and his twin brother, Bert had a running joke of who was the better looking twin. We'll never know.
Dick leaves his wife of 65 years Marion Cameron Euvrard of Athol, two children, Micheal Euvrard and his wife Sheila of Templeton, MA, Andi (Euvrard) Duplessie and her husband Dennis of Athol; and two grandchildren, Alex Richard Duplessie of Lynn, MA and Jordan Marie Euvrard of Templeton; three brothers Emile Euvrard and his companion Karen Doubleday, Robert Euvrard and his wife Marilyn, Peters Euvrad and his wife Deanna; four sisters: Evelyn Kimboo and her husband Rex, Blanche Sheffield and her companion Richard Levigne, Peggy Lee Mullen and her companion Gary Flood, Yvonne Bassett and her husband Paul.
He is predeceased by three brothers, Frank, Leon, and his beloved twin Bert.
Dick was a longtime employee of the American Strattford-Book Press in Putney, VT where he worked in pre-press operations. Dick loved to laugh, even more so he loved to make others laugh with him; the louder the better. He thoroughly enjoyed planning, organizing, and putting on shop outings, and family reunions. He loved taking Marion and the children on family outings and picnics throughout New England; with an occasional trip to visit Marion's family in Newfoundland. Thanksgiving and Christmas were his favorite holidays because they always involved family. Dick loved going to tag sales, yard sales, garage sales, and flea markets. His and Marion's weekly trips to Rietta Ranch were always where Dick got to demonstrate his proficiency in "haggling" for the lowest price possible. Dick marveled over his success in maintaining a pristine lawn, complete with his gorgeous chrysanthemums lining the fence; many say he had the best lawn in town. He loved helping others and could never say no to a friend in need of help whether it was with yard work, home repairs or improvement, he was always there.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at
https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 14th, at Silver Lake Cemetery, Athol, MA with Father Scott Euvrard officiating. There will be a reception to follow to celebrate Dick's love of family, life, and laughter.
Fiske Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd. Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019