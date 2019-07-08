Richard H. Herk Sr., 84, of Adams Street, died peacefully at home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Warwick on October 3,1934, he was a son of the late Henry and Beatrice (Venette) Herk.



Richard was married to Mariann T. (Ward) and they have enjoyed 46 years together.



Employed by Adell's Corporation in Orange, Richard retired in 1997 after 42 years of service and had worked his way up to Plant Manager.



An avid sportsman, he loved hunting and fishing, doing yard work and gardening. Richard also loved playing golf and was proud of his score of 33 with a round at the Thomas Memorial Country Club in Turners Falls in which he also hit a hole in one.



Richard was also proud of the many years he played for the Adell softball team and their undefeated season.



Richard is survived by his loving wife, Mariann Herk of Orange; his children, Nancy Herk of Brunswick, Maine, Richard Herk Jr., Walter Herk and his wife, Sue, and Timmy Raymond, all of Orange, and Benjamin Herk and his wife, Allyson, of Templteon; grandchildren, Juliana, Matthew, Andrew, Nicholas and Henry; sisters, Elaine Brown of Warwick and Nan Hunt of Orange; a brother, Tim Herk of Athol; and many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by a brother, William "Wink" Herk and a sister, Joyce Thompson.



There are no calling hours.



A graveside service will be held on July 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Jones Cemetery, Jones Cemetery Road (off East Road), Orange, with Fr. Shaun O'Connor of St. Mary's Church in Orange officiating.



A Celebration of life will follow on July 20th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Herk home, 33 Adams Street in Orange.



In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Mahar Boosters, c/o Larry Fisher, 100 Winter Street, Orange, MA 01364 or to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com Published in the Athol Daily News on July 9, 2019