Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Williams


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard L. Williams Obituary
Richard L. Williams, 85, of Hockanum Road, died Thursday morning, February 21, 2019 at Athol Hospital following an illness.

Born in Monroe, New Hampshire on August 12, 1933, he was a son of the late Carl L. and Ethel (Gravett) Williams and lived in West Orange, MA since age 5 with his aunt and uncle.

Richard was enlisted into the United States Army on May 12, 1953 and served during the Korean Conflict and attained the rank of Corporal before his honorable discharge on May 5, 1955.

In 1953, Richard married Grace (McNaughton) and have enjoyed over 65 years of marriage.

Richard worked several years at the box shop in Orange and then went to work for Tyler Millworks in Athol for 29 years, followed by 8 1/2 years at the Bedroom Factory.

Richard loved riding, especially Sunday drives. He also enjoyed singing and was a quality woodworker, especially cabinet making.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Grace Williams of Warwick; children, Carl Lee Williams and Lucille Hager and her husband, John, all of Warwick, Tina Desrosiers and her husband, James, and Paula Walker, all of Orange; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Davidson and Silvia Patten, both of North Haverhill, New Hampshire.

Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by a son, William "Bill" Williams and a sister, Hazel Pearl.

There are no calling hours.

Services and interment n Warwick Center Cemetery will be private.

Donations in Richard's memory can be made to Athol Hospital, 2033 Main Street, Athol, MA 01331,

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witty's Funeral Home
Download Now