Richard L. Williams, 85, of Hockanum Road, died Thursday morning, February 21, 2019 at Athol Hospital following an illness.



Born in Monroe, New Hampshire on August 12, 1933, he was a son of the late Carl L. and Ethel (Gravett) Williams and lived in West Orange, MA since age 5 with his aunt and uncle.



Richard was enlisted into the United States Army on May 12, 1953 and served during the Korean Conflict and attained the rank of Corporal before his honorable discharge on May 5, 1955.



In 1953, Richard married Grace (McNaughton) and have enjoyed over 65 years of marriage.



Richard worked several years at the box shop in Orange and then went to work for Tyler Millworks in Athol for 29 years, followed by 8 1/2 years at the Bedroom Factory.



Richard loved riding, especially Sunday drives. He also enjoyed singing and was a quality woodworker, especially cabinet making.



Richard is survived by his loving wife, Grace Williams of Warwick; children, Carl Lee Williams and Lucille Hager and her husband, John, all of Warwick, Tina Desrosiers and her husband, James, and Paula Walker, all of Orange; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Davidson and Silvia Patten, both of North Haverhill, New Hampshire.



Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by a son, William "Bill" Williams and a sister, Hazel Pearl.



There are no calling hours.



Services and interment n Warwick Center Cemetery will be private.



Donations in Richard's memory can be made to Athol Hospital, 2033 Main Street, Athol, MA 01331,



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.



You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019