Rita (Gauthier) Laframboise

Rita (Gauthier) Laframboise Obituary
Rita Laframboise passed away peacefully on October 14th, 2019 in Quabbin Valley Nursing Home. She was 96 years young and was born in Ballouville, Connecticut the daughter of Rose and Adelard Gauthier.

Many remember Rita for her long employment at Ligget Rexal Drug Store on Main Street in Athol. Rita loved Bingo games and trips to the casinos. She was a very independent woman who was married for 67 years to her husband Joseph Laframboise who passed away in 2007.

Rita had many grandchildren and loved Christmas and buying presents for her grandchildren. She had a kind and generous heart and loved get togethers with family and friends.

She is survived by her four children: Robert Laframboise and his wife Gisela and their children Michael and Kimberly, Elizabeth Rabideau and her husband Clarence, Karen Brooks and her children Dennis Jr., Michelle, Nicole and Jon, and Warren Laframboise and his wife Diane, now deceased and their children Brian and Cheryl. She is also survived by numerous great grand children, nieces and nephews and by her dear friends Claudette and Alan Vincent.

At this time funeral arrangements and burial are to be decided at a future date by the family.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com

Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 19, 2019
