Rita M. (Landry) Mallette, 87 of Athol, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the Quabbin Valley Healthcare, Athol.
She was born in Athol, on February 17, 1932, the daughter of the late James and the late Exilia (Landry) Landry.
Rita especially enjoyed family parties with her kids and grandkids, she also enjoyed playing penny bingo and cards with her friends in the hall where she lived.
She leaves six sons, Ronald Mallette and his wife Rosalie of Athol, Richard Mallette and his wife Katherine of Athol, Raymond Mallette of Athol, Dennis Mallette and his wife Rosemary of Athol, David Mallette and his companion Danelle of Athol, James Mallette of Athol; three daughters, Susan Mason and her husband Michael of Athol, Sharon Chavette and her husband Lee of Athol, Theresa Mann and her husband Tom of Athol; two sisters, Julianne Marcotte of Orange, Mary "Alice" Taylor of Leominster, 25 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Roger Mallette, her grandson, Christopher Mallette, and by three sisters, Marianne Joly, Jeanine Emery and Eldora Lachance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Francis Of Assisi Church, 101 Main St., Athol. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery, Athol.
Calling hours will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to .
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Nov. 15, 2019