Robbin J. Dubrule, 65, of King James Court, East River Street, died on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Healthcare- Memorial Hospital in Worcester.



Born in Athol on November 26, 1953, she was a daughter of Robert and Marion L. "Betty" (Killian) Dubrule and grew up in Orange, graduating from Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in 1972. She later studied cosmetology and hairdressing.



Robbin was previously married to Lon Bowers.



Employed by Wal-Mart in the receiving and shipping area, she worked there for 20 years before taking early retirement.



Robbin was a devoted grandmother and a special aunt and loved her adventures with them. She also enjoyed knitting, online games, politics and genealogy. Robbin was an avid reader as well.



Survivors include her daughters, Jamie Bowers of Orange and Stacey Bowers and her husband, Keith Rowe, of Buffalo, NY; grandchildren, Kyle Gonynor, Natalie Gonynor, Maximillan Rowe and Cameron Gonynor; her father, Robert Dubrule of Athol; brothers, Marc Dubrule of Arizona and David Dubrule of Buffalo, NY; a sister, Michele Rathburn and her husband, Glen, of Orange; one niece and many nephews, as well as grandnephews and grandnieces.



Robbin was predeceased by her mother, Betty, on November 7, 2014 and by a son, Justin M. Bowers, on September 26, 1993.



There are no calling hours.



A graveside service will be held on May 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Gethsemane Cemetery, corner of Fielding Way and Daniel Shays Highway, Athol.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019