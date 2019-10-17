|
|
Robert A. Chapman, aged 87, died on October 2, while taking his morning walk near the lake at the Laurel Lake Retirement Center in Hudson, Ohio, his home for the past few years. He is survived by his companion, Joan Harris.
Mr. Chapman was born in Orange, MA on April 15, 1932 to Walter and Lyna (Dexter) Chapman. He graduated from Orange High School, earned degrees from Northeastern University (B.A.), Colgate University (M.A.), and completed the Junior College Leadership Program at Stanford University in California.
He was married to Abbie J. (Stowell) Chapman of Athol, MA, who died in July 2009. They have four daughters who survive them: Adrian Buechner of Newport, RI, Elisabeth Gamble of State College, PA, Brenda Chapman of Madrid, Spain, and Robin Chapman of Austin, TX. They also have nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Mr. Chapman held teaching positions at Wheatland-Chili Central School in Scottsville, NY, and at Corning Community College, Corning, NY where he also served as Dean of Students and later as Dean of Faculty. He completed his career as President of Middlesex Community College in Middletown, CT, where he served for 13 years.
After retirement, Bob and Abbie traveled extensively in their RV throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico. They also traveled internationally by RV and otherwise. After giving up their RV, they spent 6 months every winter in Tucson, AZ, where they volunteered at Saguaro National Park.
No services are planned.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019