Robert A. "Bob" Pervier, 65, of the Athol, Gardner area, peacefully went home to be with his Lord on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, surrounded by his loving family, after fighting a long illness



Bob was born in Gardner on January 9, 1965, son of Irene J. (Brouillet) Pervier of Baldwinville and the late Jon Paul Pervier. He grew up in Phillipston and graduated from Narragansett Regional High School.



In addition to his mother, he leaves a daughter, Kayla Guitare and grandchild Jada, siblings Timothy and wife Lori Pervier of Baldwinville, Angela Mencarelli and fiance Tony Lesneski of Fort Myers, FL, Pollianne and husband David Stenstrom of Swanzey, NH, Hiedi and husband Christopher Rubin of Athol, MA, Kelly and husband Al Pinchin of Tarpon Springs, FL and Anna Carlson of Gardner. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews, whom he loved and friends from both area towns.



Bob had worked as a tree cutter and arboriculturalist for various tree companies. He liked playing cards, pool, bowling and camping. He enjoyed playing baseball in summer leagues, working on roofing, also tree and metal removal. He also enjoyed helping elderly people with home repairs, cooking and spending time with family.



We will miss his fun loving smile and infectious playful wit.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM in The First Congregational Church, Royalston.



Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 970002, Boston, MA 02297-0002.



Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon is directing arrangements.



www.stone-ladeau.com