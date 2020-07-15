1/1
Robert Bowers
Robert Bowers, 83, of Fitzwilliam, NH died peacefully after battling an extended illness.

Robert was born in Orange, MA to Maurice and Helene (Vorce) Bowers. Robert proudly served in the US Army and was deployed during the Korean War. He was a life-long member of the American Legion, the VFW and the Order of Elks. He retired from LS Starrett in Athol, MA as a machinist after more than 25 years in the industry.

Robert leaves behind a brother Kenneth Bowers, and a sister Janine Quater. He also leaves behind his loving wife Patricia and 7 children Anna, Robert, Kevin, Timothy, James, Keith and Peter, as well as 18 Grandchildren.

A private service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon,MA at a later date.



Published in Athol Daily News on Jul. 15, 2020.
