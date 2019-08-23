|
Robert C. Cramm Jr, 67 of Athol passed away on August 20, 2019 in Heywood Hospital Gardner.
Robert was born on October 11, 1951 in Gardner to the late Robert C. Cramm and the late Sophie A. (Gurdak) Cramm. He grew up in Baldwinville, attending local schools and graduating from Narragansett Regional High School. He attended Mount Wachusett Community College. He worked for Royal Steam and the former Union Twist Drill. Most recently he was a leadman at the Rodney Hunt Company in Orange.
Robert loved animals, especially his dogs and cats. He was an avid outdoorsman, especially hunting and fishing at the Quabbin and Lake Ontario. He was always telling jokes, had lots of stories and enjoyed making people laugh. He was a member of the Lithuanian Club, and was a past president and treasurer.
He leaves his wife of 16 years: Karen J. (Goupil) Cramm of Athol; his brother Gary Cramm of Baldwinville. He was predeceased by his sister Sandra Cramm earlier this year.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019